Staff clean up in fund-raising car wash

Staff at a care home helped clean up to raise funds for charity.

Employees at RMBI home Scarbrough Court, in Cramlington, took advantage of the warm weather to raise funds for the care home’s amenity fund.

Staff members offered to wash visitors’ and staff members’ cars parked on the home’s grounds for a small donation.

The team raised £79, which will all go back towards supporting activities at the home and items for residents’ comfort.

Activities co-ordinator Dawn Peters said: “We thought we would use the warm temperatures for a charitable cause and staff volunteered for the car wash.

“It was both beneficial for our staff and visitors. Staff enjoyed working outdoors for a while and left visitors’ cars sparkling in the sun.”