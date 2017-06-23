Staff gear up for 100-mile challenge for charity

Employees are getting on their bikes to help a local cancer charity.

Cramlington-based HTL Group is taking on a new cycling challenge – HTL 100 – this summer to raise money for its adopted charity Jessica’s Sarcoma Awareness.

Joined by family and friends from the charity, the challenge will raise money for children and teenagers who are fighting cancer.

Jessica’s Sarcoma Awareness was set up by the family of Jessica Robson who sadly lost her battle to a rare form of cancer, alveolar sarcoma, at the age of 18.

The charity is aspiring to achieve Jessica’s dream of building a respite lodge for families and children battling cancer. The lodge, in its early stages, will provide families with a place to stay while undergoing cancer treatment at the RVI in Newcastle.

Julie, Trevor and Nicole Robson said: “Jessica has left such a legacy and through all her hard work for fighting this horrible disease her inspiration has continued through everyone that knew her or getting to know her every day.

“HTL unfortunately didn’t get the pleasure to meet Jess but her inspiration has driven this lovely team of people to take on another challenge in her memory.

“For the last three years, these guys have come together to raise funds and awareness for Jessica’s charity and every year the team and support gets bigger, long may it continue.”

The two-day challenge begins on Saturday at HTL’s headquarters with day one finishing at Alnwick, returning to Cramlington for a BBQ.

To sponsor the team and to donate to Jessica’s Sarcoma Awareness visit http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/team/HTL100