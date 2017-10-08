Staff recognised for their efforts

The contribution that county council staff make to the lives of people across Northumberland has been recognised at this year’s Excellence Awards.
A ceremony was held at The Alnwick Garden and guests included finalists, council leaders and event sponsors – Potts, Carillion, Bond Dickinson and Northumbrian Water.
Council leader Peter Jackson said: “Our judges had an incredibly tough task choosing the winners from so many high-calibre nominations.
“The good work that goes on right across the county is often not sufficiently recognised, but I am happy to show our appreciation on behalf of residents all over our county.
“The seamless delivery of the recent Tour of Britain cycle race stage was a great example of our staff pulling together to make our county a better place.
“These awards gave us the opportunity to express our gratitude and celebrate the fantastic efforts of our staff.”
