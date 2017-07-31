Staff run 10k for dementia charity

An 18-strong team from North East firm Banks Group has been pounding the streets of the company’s home city as part of fund-raising efforts for a good cause.

The Alzheimer’s Society was nominated to be its chosen charity for 2017 by Neil Cook, manager of its Shotton surface mine near Cramlington, and it was selected following a vote among the company’s employees.

Mr Cook’s father was diagnosed with dementia three years ago.

The charity provides information and practical and emotional support to sufferers and family members, invests in world-class research and campaigns to improve public understanding of the different types of dementia.

Staff from across the firm’s English and Scottish offices and sites recently took part in the Prince Bishops Durham City Run 10k.

More than £400 has been added to the total for the Alzheimer’s Society.

Lewis Stokes, community relations manager at Banks Group and part of the running team, said: “Our team members range from regular runners to others who very rarely pull on their training shoes, so while it wasn’t an easy task to take on, and some of us struggled more than others, we stuck together to make sure everyone managed to find their way over the finishing line.

“Dementia is an awful condition that is impacting on increasing numbers of people’s lives, and we’re working hard to raise as much as we can to support the Alzheimer’s Society’s battle against it.”