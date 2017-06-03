Staff smash their fund-raising target

Staff have helped lay the foundations to raise thousands of pounds for charity.

Employees at Frank’s The Flooring Store – which has outlets in Ashington, Blyth and Cramlington – and Connection Retail, of Shildon, Co Durham, teamed up to raise £30,500 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The year-long campaign surpassed last year’s total of £25,000, taking the total collected in three years to more than £71,000.

This year’s funds were achieved by a combination of donations from staff and customers at each of Frank’s 25 locations, as well as suppliers of the two companies. They also hosted a charity football match last summer.

Dan Foskett, managing director of Connection Retail, said: “We really value the work and care that Macmillan Cancer Support provides. The charity has helped many of our staff and it is vitally important to continue our support.”

“I am absolutely delighted that we have been able to raise such a significant amount of money that will help make a difference to Macmillan and its excellent services.

“Staff from across both companies have done a fantastic job to top last year’s efforts and I would like to thank everyone for their support of our campaign, which includes our valued customers and suppliers.”

Michelle Muir, senior fund-raising manager at Macmillan Cancer Support, said: “Macmillan solely relies on the generosity of supporters like Frank’s The Flooring Store and Connection Retail. In County Durham, there are 18,200 people living with or have overcome cancer, and every year 3,114 people are diagnosed with cancer, with this number set to rise.

“I can’t thank Frank’s and Connection Retail enough for all their support to help people affected by cancer in their local area.”