Staff turn back the clocks for vintage summer fete

A residential nursing home turned back to clock to an era of tea dances and swing dancing for a stylish vintage Summer Fete.

The nostalgic afternoon at the Astor Court Care Complex in East Cramlington was held in joint celebration of The Eden Project’s The Big Lunch and The Great Get Together.

The afternoon party featured singers The Vintage Belles who performed classic hits from the 1940s, 50s and 60s.

Staff dressed in vintage clothing as the home served tea and cakes from vintage china tea sets and cake stands.

The coffee shop was converted into a pop up café serving a selection of goodies including a homemade desserts and retro pick ‘n’ mix.

Tara Groza, home manager, said: “Our open day turned out to be a great afternoon. It was wonderful to see staff come together to make the day a success.

“Seeing our residents enjoying themselves with their families, friends, staff and guests made all the effort worthwhile.

“There was lots of laughter, singing and dancing which went on right until the very end of the event.”