Station facelift work on track

Work is getting under way on a major modernisation programme for the region’s railway stations.

Cramlington is one of five Northern stations being equipped with better facilities for customers.

New waiting shelters, seating, improved PA, a help point, upgraded CCTV, a ticket vending machine and improved signage are all planned.

The work is part of Northern’s Better Stations scheme, with a further 58 stations in the region earmarked for modernisation during the next two-and-a-half years.

Regional director Mike Paterson said: “This will be a three-year process which will see the majority of our stations given a new lease of life – with improved facilities to compliment the other work we are doing to modernise the Northern network.

“These are early days for the Better Stations project, but during the coming weeks and months our customers will begin to see changes right across the network. Our new facilities, designed specifically for Northern, will create a more modern and welcoming feel as we begin the process of developing Northern as a network fit for the 21st century.”

Better Stations is a key part of Northern’s commitment to modernising its network.

It has has already started to roll out refurbished trains and the remainder of the fleet will go through this process during the next 18 months.

Northern is also committed to bringing 98 new, purpose-built trains to the network by 2020, as well as removing all Pacers within the same timescale.