Stepping out for a week of activities

Children from around Northumberland stepped out to take part in a national initiative.

Pupils at New Delaval Primary School, sponsored by Miller Homes North East, were among 40 schools in the county taking part in Walk to School Week.

Sales manager at Miller Homes North East Phil Dougan with New Delaval Primary School pupils.

The school’s 250 students and their families were encouraged to leave their cars behind and get outdoors to become more active, while helping to reduce traffic congestion and air pollution.

Ahead of the week-long initiative, children were provided with challenge packs thanks to the sponsorship from the housebuilder.

This year’s theme was city to seaside, which saw participants taken on an imaginary journey from the skylines of the city to charming coastlines.

As part of the activity, the school took part in Shoesday and gave pupils the chance to wear their happy shoes by donating £1 to Living Street’s walking projects.

Mr Struthers, deputy headteacher at New Delaval Primary School, said: “The journey to school is an important part of any child’s day and there’s no better way to prepare for a day of learning than to spend some time in the fresh air walking through the local community.

“We were pleased to take part in Walk to School Week to encourage our families to promote a healthier approach to coming to school and help to reduce traffic congestion and pollution in and around our school. We are very grateful to Miller Homes for the sponsorship.”

Andrew Somerville, regional sales manager at Miller Homes North East, said: “The walk to school allows children to enjoy their surroundings and really feel part of their community, which pupils were encouraged to do via fun and interactive challenge packs.

“Following the initiative we hope that this has inspired families to walk to school more often.”

Tracy Aitken, Northumberland County Council’s Travel Plan Adviser, said: “Walking to school is a brilliant way to get active and healthy.

“It’s also a great opportunity for children to learn vital road safety skills and make sure they’re alert and ready to learn at the start of a new day.

“It’s fantastic that so many Northumberland schools want to get involved and promote these benefits to their families.”