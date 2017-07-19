Stepping out to raise hospice funds

Have your say

Staff from Jobcentres across Northumberland saddled up for a challenge in aid of a hospice.

They walked and cycled nearly 100 miles to complete the St Oswald’s Way route, raising funds for St Oswald’s Hospice in memory of a colleague cared for at the hospice.

St Oswald’s Way is a walking route which spans from Holy Island in the north of the county, following the Northumberland Coastline before moving inland and across the countryside to Heavenfield.

Staff from seven Jobcentres, including Cramlington, took part and raised £2,819.17.

Allison Gill, customer services leader for Jobcentre Plus in Northumberland, said: “Every single member of team Northumberland contributed to this fantastic fundraising effort, from the dedicated walkers and cyclists, to those who participated in additional fundraising events such as selling cakes.”

Danielle Callender, community fundraiser at St Oswald’s Hospice, said: “We are absolutely thrilled at the incredible fundraising from Jobcentre Plus.

“St Oswald’s relies on support from people across the North East as we need £7million of voluntary donations each year to continue providing care for children, young people and adults in the North East.

“We couldn’t do this without the dedicated support from local organisations like Jobcentre Plus and their amazing staff.”

For more on St Oswald’s, visit www.stoswaldsuk.org/get-involved/support-us/how-can-my-company-help.aspx