Steven’s work with ambulance service lands him top award

A senior paramedic who has played a role in saving hundreds of lives has been honoured with a top award.

Steven Miles, from Cramlington, was among the winners at the North East Ambulance Service’s (NEAS) Beyond the Call of Duty Awards.

Now in their sixth year, the awards – sponsored by Ward Hadaway – recognise the outstanding contribution of NEAS employees in 12 categories.

Senior paramedic Steven, who works on the Critical Care Ambulance Response Unit (CARU) from headquarters, managing and delivering critical care support when needed, won the Emergency Care award which recognises a commitment to delivering compassionate care to patients and their families.

His patient return of spontaneous circulation rate (ROSC) is unmatched within NEAS and there are many examples of where he has directly contributed to saving the lives of patients.

NEAS chief executive Yvonne Ormston said: “Our employees make a difference, day in, day out and it’s important for us to take the time to recognise their amazing work.

“Although we can only recognise a handful of those at our Beyond the Call of Duty Awards, we should not forget everyone who works for the emergency services regularly puts the lives of the community before their own.

“Each of our winners truly embodies the Trust’s values of responding to the needs of individuals and treating patients and colleagues with compassion, care, dignity and respect.”

Chairman Ashley Winter, said: “These awards allow us the opportunity to show our employees how much we value the incredible contribution they provide to our organisation on a daily basis.

“What really shone through each and every nomination was the pride each employee places in their role and their passion for providing excellent patient care, irrespective of where they work within the service.

“We must not forget the hundreds of people who took the time to make a nomination and I would like to thank them all for shining a light on each of the hundreds of employees for their work and efforts.

“Thank you also to our sponsors Ward Hadaway, Ortus, GMB and Unison for supporting this year’s awards.”

Elsewhere, Alvin Purvis, of cramlington, was highly commended in the Volunteer of the Year award. As well as working for NEAS as an emergency care assistant full time, Alvin gives up his spare time to volunteer as a community first responder in his local community.

Alvin regularly visits schools and local groups to teach CPR and promotes NEAS through events as well as supporting local charity North East Hearts with Goals in installing community defibrillators.