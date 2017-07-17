Store and police donations for charity

A Cramlington-based charity that supports children who have been, or are in the process of being, diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder has received a funding and equipment boost.

Autism Northumberland was the 2016/17 charity of the year for Sainsbury’s Cramlington and staff from the store recently went along to the charity’s premises to hand over a cheque for £11,610.44.

A week later, the team received a donation of electrical equipment – a laptop, printer, camera and music system to the value of £750 – from the Cramlington neighbourhood policing team.

This equipment will be primarily used in the Stars group to enhance the experience of these children in a variety of ways, such as developing life skills and social skills and aiding interaction with their peers.