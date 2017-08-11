Store supports The Beautiful Bella

A group of staff at Choppington Co-op got baking to support the parents of a child who survived, despite being born at just 23 weeks.

Gail Lewis has followed the story of Bella Davison since her mum started The Beautiful Bella Facebook page.

Bella weighed just 1lb 3oz when she was born in 2014 and spent the first six months of her life at the RVI, but she was then able to go back home and she has grown up into a beautiful little girl.

Explaining the fund-raising day, Gail said: “To see the progress Bella has made with the all the hurdles she has to face every day is wonderful.

“After reading that she now battles with epilepsy and how an epilepsy monitor would bring a little more comfort and assurance to her parents, I knew I had to do something to help as they are very expensive.

“Me and my work colleague Simone Fieldson held a cake and scone stall, which raised £120.

“Some of our fantastic staff and some of their families baked for the stall.”

“We are hoping to do a sponsored 15-mile walk soon for the same cause.”

Two weeks prior to this, Choppington Co-op raised more than £200 for the Bradley Lowery Foundation through collection buckets at the till and staff were able to wear football tops to work for a couple of days if they gave a donation.

Gail added: “Community is the very centre of our store and what a fantastic community we have, as they always support us in our charity work.”