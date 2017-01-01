Stores raise big total for good cause

Staff from across the 25 Frank’s the Flooring Store locations in the North East – including stores in Ashington, Cramlington and Blyth – have been getting in the Christmas spirit as part of the company’s final charity fund-raising push of the year.

It has already hit the £25,000 mark, following donations from staff, customers and suppliers, and expects this to rise to in excess of £28,000, with money still being counted and collected.

Staff have organised a number of initiatives, including fancy dress days and organising seasonal bake sales and coffee mornings, to bring in the funds that will go to Macmillan Cancer Support.

The other activities to add to the total included the company hosting a charity football match during the summer, which raised more than £2,000.