Strong support for charity walkers

A group of seven Ashington Football Club fans put on their walking boots to raise money for a good cause.

And those who took part in the 14-mile March for Men on Saturday – with proceeds being donated to Prostate Cancer UK, a campaigning and research charity – have expressed appreciation for the support they received.

Steve Baptist, Graham Chambers, Craig Dickinson, Mark Dickinson, Neil Dickinson, Tony Gray and Gav Perry walked from Morpeth Town’s Craik Park to Woodhorn Lane via Bedlington Terriers’ ground.

Steve, who initiated the idea called Colliers Kicking Cancer, said: “Everyone completed the walk and it was a great feeling. We all stuck together and the camaraderie was excellent.

“Morpeth Town FC provided us with breakfast before we left, then we stopped at the Breakers Pool Bar and Lounge in Bedlington, which supplied us with refreshments before we headed back home.

“We’d like to thank Ross Thompson for taking photographs along the journey and to Ashington Football Club for the reception we received on arriving at the club.

“No final figure has been reached yet, but we’d all like to thank everyone who has made a donation.”

From a personal point of view, Steve was walking with an extra spring in his step on Saturday.

He said: “My dad, Ken, received the all-clear last Thursday after having five years of treatment for prostate cancer – and that was the best news we could have wanted.”