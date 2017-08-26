Strong support for village event

Although the weather was not ideal, more than 1,000 people attended Pegswood Fayre Day.

It was launched by the traditional parade through the village – led by the children of Pegswood Primary School and Morpeth Pipe Band, followed by local residents.

The attractions at the event included a climbing wall and bouncy slide.

On the field, there were a huge variety of activities plus the annual dog show and demonstrations by the Geordie Racers fly-ball teams.

The crowds were entertained with dancing by Tribal Dancers, Zumba Group and Pegswood Primary Dancers in the main arena.

Elsewhere, there was the opportunity to test skills on the climbing wall, archery and Airsoft range or enjoy a pony ride.

Other fun activities included sack races, power-hooping, a tea pot ride and a bouncy slide.

There were a range of stalls at the fayre.

The traders’ tent had stalls including the Pegswood Community Action raffle, Pegswood Community Hub, Woodhorn Miners memorabilia and various crafts.

The WI provided refreshments and home-made goodies and people could listen to the beautiful sounds of Wansbeck Voices Choir and local band Loose Change.

The event was organised by a joint committee of Pegswood Community Action, Pegswood Community Hub, the primary school, Pegswood Welfare and the parish council.

They said it was ‘wonderful to see a traditional village event supported so well’ and thanked all the volunteers and the sponsors – Morrisons, Northumbrian Water and Coca-Cola Enterprises.