Students honoured at awards evening

Olympian Steve Cram was the special guest at a school awards evening.

He spoke to the students and guests at Blyth Academy about reaching their goals through hard work and determination.

Students received awards in recognition of their attainment and achievements during the academic year 2016-2017.

Academy principal Sarah Ramsden said:“It was a great evening celebrating with parents, families, governors and representatives of a range of community groups the phenomenal achievements from the last academic year.”

The academy had a year-on-year improvement with both its A-Level and GCSE results this summer.

