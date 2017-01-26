Success for apprentices

Two IT apprentices will be going back to school permanently as they have been hired.

Ashington High School works in partnership with Northumberland County Council’s Learning and Skills Service – Adult Learning department to deliver its apprenticeship schemes and they have produced some fully-qualified members of staff over the last few years.

Its latest recruits are 20-year-old Matthew Fenwick, who has been appointed as a web and media technician following his apprenticeship at the school, alongside 21-year-old Kyle Marshall, who has been appointed as an IT technician.

Matthew’s role within the school is to help keep the website up-to-date and maintain its social media accounts and intranet system that is used by staff, students and parents, as well as assisting the school’s media manager with content generation, photography and graphic design tasks.

Kyle’s role involves a lot of practical work that ranges from day-to-day activities such as resetting passwords and fixing basic computer problems to more complex tasks like tracing and running network cables and administering the school’s firewall.

Head of IT services at Ashington High School, Duncan Wraight said: “During the course of their apprenticeships, Matthew and Kyle became invaluable members of our team so we were delighted to be able to offer them full-time employment at the end of their course of study.

“Apprenticeships are a fantastic opportunity for anyone who wants a practical education to gain skills, knowledge and experience.”

As part of the framework devised by the county council’s Learning and Skills Service team, Kyle and Matthew completed various different course modules that allowed them to customise their learning to make it more relevant to the specific roles they were working towards.

Progress during their qualification period was reviewed every 12 weeks by their training officer.