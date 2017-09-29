Success is sweet for choc maker

A Cramlington confectionery manufacturer has invested £500,000 in a new factory to increase output and create new jobs.

Sweetdreams, makers of Choc Nibbles, has doubled in size over the last two years and has grown 32 per cent over the last financial year.

The new factory, 50 per cent larger than the existing unit, will allow the firm to at least double its output.

Owner and managing director Matthew Stephenson said: “We already have the keys to the factory and will be operating from the new premises from early October.

“This is a really exciting time for Sweetdreams; we identified a gap in the market for a high end chocolate coated product and so we have invested £200,000 in panning and coating technology. This new process will allow us to enhance existing product offerings, develop new products and reach out to brand new markets and customers.

“I am delighted with the new premises, Sweetdreams has doubled in size over the past two years and by investing in the best technology and people possible my intention is to cycle that standard of growth every three years moving forward.

“We are already a leading confectionary brand in the UK and we now have the capacity, standards and infrastructure to grow the success of Sweetdreams exponentially, increasing our national and international impact.”

As part of the expansion, three new senior staff members are already in place – Andy Baxendale, Mike Flower and Mark Robinson.

Matthew added: “Andy, Mike and Mark are arguably the best chocolate experts in the country and are at the very top of their respective fields.

“Having them join the team really shows the weight that our name has in the British confectionery industry and with their talent, experience and leadership, I know that Sweetdreams is going to continue to disrupt, challenge and change the chocolate industry in the UK and worldwide.”