Supper and quiz raises decent total

Dozens of people enjoyed an event organised by the Seaton Sluice and Old Hartley Residents’ Association.

All the proceeds of the pie and pea supper and a quiz at Seaton Sluice Community Centre were in aid of the Northumbria in Bloom fund.

More than £450 was raised through the pre-sale of tickets and with raffles held on the night.

The quiz was hosted by Harry Bell and 72 people took part (12 teams). The scoring was very close throughout, but the outright winner was the team called The Smifffs.

They won the Seaton Sluice and Old Hartley Residents’ Association Community Cup, champions certificate and £30 in prize money.

Volunteers made the mince pies and vegetarian option and the peas were donated by the Melton Constable pub. Call 0191 2980323 for more information about forthcoming events at the community centre.