Tasty treats for charity

Residents, families and staff at RMBI care home Scarbrough Court in Cramlington got together to enjoy some tasty treats as part of the World’s Biggest Coffee Morning.

The initiative is Macmillan Cancer Support’s biggest national fund-raising event and every year, RMBI homes host a coffee morning in aid of people with cancer.

Scarbrough Court set up a range of cake stalls and residents, their families and staff members gathered to enjoy coffee, tea and cakes – raising £144 for Macmillan.

Activities co-ordinator Stacey Hunter said: “Our coffee morning was a huge success. As well as the fund-raising, it was a chance for residents to socialise, enjoy the company of their families and other residents and have a good chat.”