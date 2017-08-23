Teen dies after car crashes into vehicles

A man accused of causing the death of a Bedlington teenager as a result of dangerous driving appeared in court on Monday.

Jordan O’Donnell, of Waverley Court, Bedlington, is alleged to have been driving a silver Ford Mondeo car when it crashed into a number of parked vehicles in the town’s Victoria Terrace at about 1.50am on Saturday.

Bethany Fisher, a 19-year-old passenger in the car, died at the scene.

Meg McBurnie, also 19, was hurt in the crash and she remains in hospital.

O’Donnell, 20, is charged with causing death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop at the scene of a collision and failing to report a collision.

He only spoke to confirm his name, date of birth and address when he appeared at South East Northumberland Magistrates Court.

No pleas were taken to any of the four charges.

At the end of the hearing, magistrates remanded O’Donnell into custody and told him that the next hearing in relation to the charges will take place at Newcastle Crown Court on September 18.

Two other men, who were arrested on Saturday, have been released and will face no further action.

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to call 101 – quoting reference 125 of 19/08/17.