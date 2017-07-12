Teenager arrested in connection with rape

A teenager has been arrested in connection with a rape in Ashington.

Police were called to an address in the North Seaton area at around 1.50am on Wednesday, July 5, following a report of a woman being raped in her home by an intruder.

An extensive investigation was launched and yesterday (Tuesday) at around 6pm police arrested a 16-year-old male on suspicion of rape and he is currently detained in custody.

Extra officers remain on patrol in the North Seaton area, and are continuing to speak to residents to reassure the community.

DCI Helen Anderson, who is leading the investigation, said: “We know the neighbourhood has been concerned by this and we would like to thank local residents for their support and patience as we have carried out our enquiries.

“We’re also continuing to offer the victim specialist support during this incredibly difficult time.

“If anyone has any additional information they think may be useful to our investigation then I would ask them to get in contact with us by calling 101.”