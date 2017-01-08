Teenagers learn some life lessons

Teens in Northumberland, who took part in the National Citizen Service this autumn, were reunited at a special event to receive their citizenship awards.

The Government-backed scheme, available across the country, is open to 15 to 17-year-olds and includes participation ina string of activities during the holidays.

In Northumberland, one of the scheme organisers is Northumberland County Council’s Youth Service which worked with local youth clubs and projects to give participants an amazing experience.

The programme is designed to encourage young people to stop out of their comfort zone and learn new skills while away from home. They are also responsible for planning and running community social-action projects.

Coun Robert Arckless, cabinet member for children’s services at the county council, said: “It is so rewarding to see the confidence of the teenagers grow as they progress through the scheme and make new friends. They learn leadership and communication skills and how to work as a team.

“The transformation in some of the young people is incredible. I believe that each and every young adult who took part in the scheme came away with a great sense of achievement. I would like to say a huge well done to all the young people involved.”

The awards ceremony was held at Newbiggin Sports Centre in December.

Contact Northumberland Youth Service on 01670 620320 or participation@northumberland.gov.uk