Teens aim to inspire volunteers

A group young people from Northumberland have been working on a social action project to inspire others to get involved with volunteering.

The project, held by National Citizen Service and Northumberland Youth Service, saw the 15 and 16-year-olds develop a social action project aimed at encouraging more young people to become volunteers.

They developed a promotional video showcasing their own personal experiences, thoughts and feelings of volunteering.

To date, members have volunteered in a variety of settings, including a care home and a range of voluntary youth projects at The Alnwick Garden.

Robyn, a 16-year-old volunteer, said “Volunteering at the care home was really worthwhile and eye-opening. My favourite part of the volunteering was being able to spend time with the people in the care home and learn more about them.”

Coun Wayne Daley, cabinet member for children’s services at the county council, said: “It’s fantastic to see young people from Northumberland taking part in volunteering to help within their community and also working to inspire others to do the same.

“Volunteering not only benefits the young people by providing them with a great use of their free time and an opportunity to grow and develop their skills, but also benefits their local communities and they should be very proud of their work to date.”