Temperatures soar as North East enjoys hottest day of the year

Parts of Britain are likely to enjoy the hottest day of the year so far today.

A top temperature of 25C (77F) is forecast for the south east of the country, which would eclipse this year’s record of 22.1C (72F).

In the North East the maximum temperature is expected to be 20C, up from a maximum of 17.3C yesterday.

After a sunshine-filled day and cloudless skies for most yesterday and today, weather is set to return to more normal spring temperatures tomorrow. The North East will see a 10C drop tomorrow, with temperatures settled at around 10-11C all week.

Met Office forecaster Emma Boorman said: “From Monday onwards it’s really all-change. “Temperatures in some places, for example, could be a solid 10 degrees cooler on Monday than they were on Sunday.”