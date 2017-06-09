Terriers take world title

The largest number of Bedlington terriers in one place gathered at the weekend, breaking a world record and raising £1,400 for charity.

The Bedlington Terrier North East Association hosted 170 of the breed at Bedlington Cricket Club on Sunday.

The day began with a walk along the main street, led by Christine Taylor, from Bedlington Town Council, and her furry friend Chester.

Peter Arris, chairman of the association, recalls one passer-by saying there were terriers ‘as far as the eye can see’.

They returned to the club for a family dog show, won by local girl Megan Dent and Nelly.

Mr Arris said the occasional patches of rain ‘didn’t dampen people’s spirits’.