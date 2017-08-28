Thanks for backing spectacles scheme

Morpeth Lions Club has thanked an Ashington business, which is a major source of unwanted spectacles that are taken overseas.

The club has been collecting these glasses for a number of years and they go to the Lions European sorting centre by way of Chichester Lions Club.

They are sent out to developing countries and given to people who would otherwise be unable to afford them.

In recognition of Aaron Optometrists’ contributions, a certificate of appreciation was recently presented to owner Peter Frampton, right, by Morpeth Lions President Margaret Trewick and fellow Morpeth Lion Simon Pringle.

In thanking Peter and his team, Margaret emphasised the value of these donations.

Dr Frampton said: “It is a wonderful thing that the Lions do this as part of its on-going sight programme.”

He added: “Not only is this a great example of recycling, it enhances the quality of life of those receiving the spectacles, who without doubt have experienced many difficulties in their daily lives through not being able to see properly.”

Any other business or organisation interested in being part of this scheme can call Mr Pringle on 01670 513169.