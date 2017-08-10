The diaries of a wartime wife

When Blyth author Shaun Sewell bought some papers belonging to a playwright a few years ago, little did he realise that the jewel in the crown of the auction lot would be a bundle of diaries written by her daughter, Evelyn Shillington.

He quickly realised the importance of the diaries and asked Ashington author Barbara Fox to edit them.

The result is Eve’s War, covering the years of turmoil in England during Hitler’s ascendancy, the Second World War and the years after.

Evelyn accompanied her Army officer husband to his postings all over the UK before, during and after the war. From darning socks to being locked in the loo as the King’s coffin went past, it’s a fascinating social history.

Shaun and Barbara will be signing copies of the book in Waterstones, Morpeth, on Saturday from 3pm to 5pm.