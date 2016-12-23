Thieves break into Cramlington charity shop

Police are appealing for witnesses following a burglary at a charity shop in Cramlington.

It happened at St Oswald's charity shop at the Brockwell Centre in Cramlington between midnight and 5.40am on Tuesday, December 20.

Offenders threw bricks through the shop window, smashing it and causing substantial damage. They then stole a small amount of cash and some items of goods from the shop.

Neighbourhood Inspector Grant Dawson said: "Thieves have caused a great deal of damage to this charity shop that supports a hospice. It very upsetting for the staff, volunteers and the public who give their support to this charity and we want to find those responsible for this crime.

"If anyone has any information about this burglary we would ask them to come forward and contact us."

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting reference number 167 of 20/12/16 or ring the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.