Thousands raised during lifeboat day

Volunteers from Newbiggin lifeboat station are celebrating after a successful afternoon of fund-raising last Sunday.
More than £3,000 was brought in during the lifeboat day event – the stalls included souvenirs, home-made cards, nearly new items, bric-a-brac and home-made cakes and there were raffles and a tombola.
Elsewhere in the main arena, there was live music by Koast Radio 106.6FM along with a hook-a-duck and bouncy castle.
At sea, Newbiggin’s Atlantic 85 lifeboat, pictured, kept the visitors entertained with rescue demonstrations in the Newbiggin Bay area.
The ladies’ fund-raising team also kept their appetite for home-made cakes and refreshments going throughout the afternoon within the boathouse.
Anne Main from the team thanked everyone who made this local event such a success.
