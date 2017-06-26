Thousands turn out for Northumberland Live

Thousands of music fans descended on Blyth last Saturday for one of the biggest festivals in Northumberland.

Glorious weather saw people from all over the North East attend the Northumberland Live Festival.

Northumberland Live 2017 at Blyth. The Undertones Picture by Jane Coltman

Held at Blyth beach, the massive free music event was headlined by The Undertones, with support from Germany-based new wave icons Cryssis and up-and-coming Indie band Pacific.

There was also be an array of homegrown talent, as well as family entertainers, military vehicle displays, food and drinks, street theatre, a fair, a parachute display team, and more at the event, which lasted from 10am to 9pm.

The festival, now in its fourth year, was supported by Blyth Town Council.

Events committee chairman Kath Nisbet said: “To have 15,000 people enjoying themselves at a free family festival in Blyth is great for the town.”

Northumberland Live 2017 at Blyth. The Exciters entertain the crowd. Picture by Jane Coltman