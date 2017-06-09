Throttle Up club gets the green light

A club for electric, nitro and two-stroke radio controlled (rc) cars is in full gear after being informed that it is able to use a piece of land under licence by the local authority in East Cramlington.

Throttle Up RCC was established by Shaun Foster, who enjoyed the hobby at a young age – racing with his father. He soon realised local parks and car parks were not a safe place to run the cars, so he decided to try and find a more suitable site.

Members of the club meet up every Sunday, weather permitting. It is open to children and adults alike – whatever your ability.

Initially, the club has cars that can be used by new members.

It works closely with the rc aircraft club operating nearby to maintain the access roads, car park and surrounding areas.

For more details about the club, which is a non-profit organisation, email throttleuprcc@gmail.com