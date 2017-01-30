Tickets for chilli fest selling fast

Organisers of this year’s North East Chilli Fest say there has been an unprecedented demand for tickets – even though the event is still more than five months away.

The event, which has attracted thousands of people over the past five years, is in 2017 moving to a new bigger location and running for an extra day.

Its new home is a 27-acre site in Seaton Sluice overlooking the sea, where between June 30 and July 2 dozens of stalls, bars, marquees and stages will provide food, drink, music and entertainment.

There is a camping area next to the main site for festival goers planning to enjoy the whole weekend.

Discounted early bird tickets are nearly sold out for the Saturday, the second day of the festival.

Mark Deakin, who runs the event with his wife Shelley, said they were ‘staggered’ by the level of interest.

He added: “People seem to be planning their year early. Perhaps, with all the uncertainty about going on holiday abroad, it’s going to be the year of the staycation.”

As well as the food, there will be tents devoted to comedy, cabaret and dance. There is going to be a Kids Zone, an Alternate Zone and numerous musical acts, including 80s icons Heaven 17, Smoove and Turrell, Baghdaddies, Nick Pride and The Pimptones, Dennis, SoShe and the Monster Ceilidh Band.

A pass for all three days costs £20. There are a limited number of early bird tickets available for £15.

For more information and full ticket details, visit www.chillifest-ne.co.uk