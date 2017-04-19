Tools stolen from golf club’s shed

Thieves have stolen a number of tools from a golf club.

Offenders targeted a storage shed to the rear of the car park at Arcot Golf Club in Arcot Lane, Cramlington, at around 9pm on Tuesday, April 11.

After forcing their way into the shed, they stole two Stihl chainsaws and a Stihl hedge trimmer.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone who was in the area and who may have seen or heard anything suspicious to get in touch.

Officers also want to hear from anyone who may be offered these stolen items for sale.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting reference number 1115 of 11/04/17 or ring the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.