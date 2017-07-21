Top award for the Lady of the North

The partnership behind human landform sculpture Northumberlandia has been recognised for its work to create publicly accessible green space that brings education, health and environmental benefits.

At the Horticulture Week Custodian Awards, the team of Banks Mining, Blagdon Estates, Northumberland Wildlife Trust and the Land Trust won the Best Parks Partnership – Third Sector accolade.

From left, Alan Carter, director of portfolio management at the Land Trust, Ian Kendall, estates manager North East and Yorkshire at the Land Trust, and Lord Michael Heseltine.

Charles Jencks was enlisted to design the reclining Lady of the North, which was built as part of the restoration of the adjacent Shotton surface mine.

The Land Trust was granted a 99-year lease to set the strategic vision for the park and it brought in Northumberland Wildlife Trust to manage the site on a day-to-day basis through its ranger and volunteer team.

This success came on the back of Northumberlandia winning the Family Day Out accolade at the Northumberland Tourism Awards, organised by Northeast Press in association with destination management organisation Northumberland Tourism.

Alan Carter, director of portfolio management at the Land Trust, said: “Partnership working has been key to Northumberlandia’s success and we are delighted to be recognised with this award from Horticulture Week.

“All partners show real passion for the site and are determined to ensure it thrives for the long term.”

