Top class ballet on the big screen

World-class ballet is being given the big screen treatment at Vue Cramlington.

On Monday, from 7.15pm, there will be plenty of colourful characters in The Royal Ballet’s performance of Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.

Inspired by Lewis Carroll’s much-loved book, follow Alice down the rabbit hole and see this ballet’s version of the curious world she enters.

In addition, the Bolshoi Ballet’s Le Corsaire will be screened on Sunday from 4pm.

For more information and to secure tickets for these screenings, call Vue Cramlington on 0345 3084620 or go online to www.myvue.com