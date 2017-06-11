Top gardening tips for school pupils

Pupils from Josephine Butler Primary Campus in Ashington learned more about wildlife, gardening and where food comes from during a recent visit to Heighley Gate Garden Centre.

Designed to inspire growing minds and encourage young gardeners, the trip began with an exploration of the centre.

The group of seven to 11-year-olds discovered different plants, trees and flowers to help inform their knowledge of the growing process.

Shown various vegetables, herbs and fruit, the children were encouraged to think about the journey food takes – for example, from a small seed in a pot to a delicious strawberry on a plate – and were invited to get creative by decorating strawberry markers and plant pots before planting their own seeds to take home and receiving a goody bag containing an activity sheet, as well as children’s gardening gloves.

They also learned about the importance of butterflies and bees as pollinators and va-rious trees, plants and flowers that can be grown to provide food and shelter for wildlife.

Head of campus Clare Marriott said: “We are delighted that Heighley Gate (a Wyevale garden centre) offered us this tremendous opportunity for the children to increase their knowledge, understanding and passion for gardening and plants.

“By spending time at the garden centre the children will build on the work they have done already in the grounds at Josephine Butler Primary Campus and will be able to share their skills with others in our community.”