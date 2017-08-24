Top growers on their way to club

A new event in Bedlington this weekend has attracted people who know their onions from across the country.

It is hoped that local residents will come along to Bedlington Station and District Working Men’s Social Club in Whitley Terrace to see the entries and enjoy some entertainment.

The World Onion and Leek Show was developed following a conversation between a group of club regulars, including John Arkle and Bryan Cole.

They managed to get sponsors on board and the National Pot Leek Society agreed to support the event and advertise it in a society newsletter.

It will be open to the public on Saturday (3pm to 11pm) and Sunday (9am to 1pm). To coincide with the event, the club is holding a little party upstairs and there will be a range of cover songs from the Forever Young group during Saturday evening.

Mr Arkle said: “We’ve brought back a traditional show and if it goes well and we continue to get support, hopefully it will become an annual event.

Mr Cole added: “The decent amount of prize money – first prize for the heaviest onion is £400 and single leek (six inches) is £100 – has attracted champions from across the country.”

Benching time for entries is between 10am and noon on Saturday. For more details, call the club on 01670 822440.

The sponsors are Bedlington Garden Association, Joe Thompson (Premier Paving), LWC brewery, local taxi firm Dial-A-Car, John Arkle Jnr, Ian Rainey, Alan Morris, John Soulsby and Kevin Meredith Topsoil and Turf.