Topsoil donation to iconic landmark

A country park and human landform sculpture near Cramlington is set to benefit from a huge donation of topsoil as the North Sea Link (NSL) Interconnector project breaks ground in Blyth.

The initiative is a joint venture between National Grid and Statnett – they are working together to construct a new electricity link between the UK and Norway.

The converter station and other on-shore infrastructure for the project is located at East Sleekburn, within the Blyth Estuary Renewable Energy Zone.

It is now in a position to help other sites and NSL Interconnector recently donated 10 tonnes of topsoil to Northumberlandia to aid maintenance and re-vegetation works within the 46-acre community park.

Funded and developed by Banks Group and Blagdon Estate, it is famed for its award-winning Lady of the North human landscape sculpture and provides a home for a range of wildlife. It was built as part of the restoration of the adjacent Shotton surface mine.

Nigel Williams, NSL Interconnector director, said: “As the project progresses, we are continually seeking to re-use materials and resources in ways which support local activities connected to conservation.

“We are delighted to support the long-term sustainable management of Northumberlandia through this donation.”

Project contractors GRAHAM Construction transported the soil from Blyth to the Northumberlandia site.