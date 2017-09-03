Topsoil donation to iconic landmark

A country park and human landform sculpture near Cramlington is set to benefit from a huge donation of topsoil as the North Sea Link (NSL) Interconnector project breaks ground in Blyth.
The initiative is a joint venture between National Grid and Statnett – they are working together to construct a new electricity link between the UK and Norway.
The converter station and other on-shore infrastructure for the project is located at East Sleekburn, within the Blyth Estuary Renewable Energy Zone.
It is now in a position to help other sites and NSL Interconnector recently donated 10 tonnes of topsoil to Northumberlandia to aid maintenance and re-vegetation works within the 46-acre community park.
Funded and developed by Banks Group and Blagdon Estate, it is famed for its award-winning Lady of the North human landscape sculpture and provides a home for a range of wildlife. It was built as part of the restoration of the adjacent Shotton surface mine.
Nigel Williams, NSL Interconnector director, said: “As the project progresses, we are continually seeking to re-use materials and resources in ways which support local activities connected to conservation.
“We are delighted to support the long-term sustainable management of Northumberlandia through this donation.”
Project contractors GRAHAM Construction transported the soil from Blyth to the Northumberlandia site.
Almost Done!
Registering with News Post Leader means you're ok with our terms and conditions.