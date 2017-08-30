Search

TOUR OF BRITAIN 2017: Famous faces set to compete in the race

Among the star names who have already been confirmed for the OVO Energy Tour of Britain, which begins on Sunday (September 3), are the recently crowned European Champion Alexander Kristoff; World Time Trial Champion Tony Martin; and Team Sky’s Michal Kwiatkowski; plus multiple British Time Trial Champion Alex Dowsett.

Team Sky has also confirmed that Geraint Thomas and Owain Doull are set to be part of its line-up.

A total of 20 teams will be competing in the Tour, in a line-up that will feature 10 UCI WorldTour teams, plus a further three squads that have competed in one of the two Grand Tours so far in 2017.

The event – Britain’s biggest professional race – will feature 120 riders.

The Northumberland leg of the race is scheduled for Monday, September 4. For more information, visit https://www.nlandtob.com/