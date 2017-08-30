TOUR OF BRITAIN 2017: ITV4 is to screen every minute of the race

Cycling fans will be able to watch every moment of the Tour of Britain live, as ITV4 will be screening all eight stages from start to finish, in their entirety, for the first time.

Thanks to ITV4 and title sponsor OVO Energy, fans won’t miss any of the action between this Sunday, and Sunday, September 10, as the channel will have exclusive rights to the full live coverage of the race.

Matt Barbet and Yanto Barker will once again present the coverage of Britain’s biggest professional cycle race.

Chris Houghton, managing director of OVO Energy, said: “This year, fans won’t miss a pedal stroke, with extended live television coverage of up to six hours each day across all eight stages of the race.”

ITV4 will also screen a nightly magazine show, bringing a wrap-up of the best of the action from each day’s stage for anyone who has missed the live programmes.

ITV4 will be celebrating broadcasting 10 years of the Tour of Britain in 2017, having shown daily highlights each September since 2008, and live coverage of each stage since the 2012 race.

The Northumberland leg of the race is scheduled for Monday, September 4. For more information, visit https://www.nlandtob.com/