TOUR OF BRITAIN 2017: Win a pair of VIP tickets for the Northumberland stage finish by midnight tonight

Would you like to have the best seats in the house at the finish of the Northumberland stage of the Tour of Britain in Blyth on Monday?

Enter by email before midnight tonight and you could be in with a chance of winning the best view of the climax of the stage.

We’ve teamed up with OVO Energy, sponsor of the Tour of Britain, to give one lucky reader of the Northumberland Gazette, News Post Leader, News Guardian, Morpeth Herald or Berwick Advertiser a pair of VIP tickets to witness the finish of Stage 2.

The Tour will whizz through Blyth on Monday (September 4), as part of the 1,312km UK road race, which ends in Cardiff on the following Sunday (September 10), where the overall winner will be crowned. But you could have a box seat to watch the drama unfold at the end of the second day of the competition.

For your chance to see the finish in style, simply answer the question below.

Question: Who won Stage 4 of the 2015 Tour of Britain, which also finished in Blyth?

a. Sir Bradley Wiggins

b. Steve Cummings

c. Fernando Gaviria

To enter, email your answer to paul.larkin@jpress.co.uk by midnight tonight (Thursday, August 31). The winner will be notified by return email. There is no need to enter more than once - all unique email addresses will be entered into a prize draw.

This year, spectators will have the opportunity to take part in OVO Energy’s Virtual Reality Cycling Challenge, putting fans in the shoes of the competitors as they take on the arduous Brill Hill, King of the Mountains climb. Fans who pedal the fastest, will be in with the chance to win spot prizes throughout the day, including a replica OVO Energy leader’s jersey.

A spokesman said: "OVO Energy’s support of the Tour of Britain signals its continued commitment to championing sustainability through smart technology. OVO recently launched EV Everywhere, the new and reliable way to charge electric vehicles nationwide with 100 per cent renewable energy. As part of the Tour, for the first time, electric motorcycles will be used by race officials to power the lead bike during the time trial."

To put yourself in the shoes of a Tour of Britain competitor, make sure to visit the OVO Energy stand in the fan zone on Monday (September 4) at Blyth.