TOWIE star to help celebrate passengers’ fashion styles

TV and fashion celebrity Jessica Wright is helping to celebrate the style of bus passengers across the North East.

The former TOWIE star has teamed up with Stagecoach to launch a nationwide search for a ‘style squad’ – a group of individual customers who will be chosen based on their style, creativity and personality.

The campaign aims to highlight and applaud the diverse range of fashion tastes that exist among the country’s bus passengers, with entrants asked to share their sense of style via social media.

Stagecoach and the team behind Jessica’s Sistaglam clothing range will invite shortlisted entrants to take part in a fashion event in Manchester on May 20, where three winners will be chosen to take part in a ‘squad’ photoshoot with Jessica for her Sistaglam clothing line, followed by a meal with the star.

The winners will also feature in an advert to be displayed on buses in different parts of the UK.

To enter, passengers are invited to send videos, flipagrams or photos of themselves via social media – ideally showing them on board a Stagecoach bus – which they feel show off their sense of individual style.

Entrants should also outline in their posts the qualities they feel they can bring to Jessica’s squad.

Using the #SquadOnBoard hashtag, customers can enter via Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. Entries can also be made by emailing jessica@stagecoachgroup.com

The closing date for entries is April 30, and entrants must have downloaded the Stagecoach Bus smartphone app.

Jessica said: “I love watching what people are wearing and seeing how creative they can be with their outfits – what someone wears really shows off their personality.

“The country’s bus passengers are a great example of the range of styles and tastes people have when it comes to fashion and I am really excited to hear what Stagecoach customers can bring to our squad.”

For further information about Stagecoach North East please visit www.stagecoachbus.com