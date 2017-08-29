Town all set for tour of Britain return

Excitement is building in Blyth as the town prepares to welcome the OVO Energy Tour Of Britain.

The UK’s premier road cycling event is coming to the county on Monday and, as in 2015, the Northumberland stage will finish in Blyth.

Before the top professionals arrive in the town at about 3pm to start the final section, which goes through Seaton Delaval and Seaton Sluice on a loop back to Blyth, activities will be taking place in Blyth Market Square from 10am.

Sports development officers from Active Northumberland will run balance bike sessions for youngsters and a static cycle challenge for those a little older. Those who go along can also learn more about the adult cycle hire scheme.

There will be live music on stage from 11am and local school children will be competing in Italian time trials on the finishing straight between 11.45am and 12.45pm.

Blyth Valley MP Ronnie Campbell said: “It was smashing last time and great for the area, so it’s fantastic that the race is back in the town just two years later.

“Hopefully, Blyth will be full of people throughout the day and there’ll be big crowds when the stage finishes.

“Although there will be road closures, the number of people in the town centre should make it a great day for traders.”