Town’s future looks bright

A famous face and business owners were all upbeat about the future prospects for their area at the recent AGM of Ashington Town Team.

Various projects and initiatives were highlighted during the event, with millions of pounds invested over the last few years.

Work is set to start on site next week at Portland Park – the new development by Arch that includes the new five-storey county council headquarters.

Ashington’s housing stock has grown rapidly over the past few years and with more applications to develop in excess of 800 homes, the town is set to expand significantly.

Transport developments were mentioned and the town will soon have will have direct access to the A1 north of Morpeth when the bypass link is completed.

Ashington Town Team chairman Sir John Hall said: “Quietly over the past few years, Ashington has been changing its image and at last everyone involved in the town, which has a population of approximately 28,000 and growing, are looking at the future and are very excited about what’s taking place in the town.”

The organisation has worked with Northumberland County Council and Ashington Town Council on a Building Improvement Scheme, which will see £250,000 available for landlords or tenants to improve their properties on Station Road.

The work of the county council to allow traffic to once again go along Station Road was said to have resulted in a ‘huge increase in footfall’ by local businessman Al Vaziri.

New industrial estates throughout the town, with new and growing businesses including AkzoNobel, are boosting Ashington’s trade and employment and other new developments include The Old Ash Dene pub (Marston’s Inns and Taverns).

Results and projects at the town’s schools were also mentioned at the meeting and Northumberland College has broken ground on its £2.5million STEM Centre.