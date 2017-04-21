Traders sign up to new Arch development in Bedlington

Businesses have shown their interest in getting involved in a development in Bedlington.

Local contractors and trades people attended an Arch-led Meet the Buyer event.

They were given the chance to register their skills and interest to work with Arch and NB Clark on a new residential development on the site of the Bedlington Old School.

The project will create 18 new two-bedroom apartments for rent through Arch Homes, aimed at the over-55s.

It will create up to 45 construction jobs for local people and will bring £100,000 of extra local spend into the heart of Bedlington each year.

Key speakers at the event included project manager Ian Cuthbertson from NB Clark, and Julie Dodds, head of economic growth at Arch.

Representatives from Arch and NB Clark were on hand to offer advice and information about the project.

Duncan Clark, managing director at NB Clark, said: “We are really happy to be working with Arch on this development that will have such a positive impact in Bedlington.

“It’s great that we are able to use local contractors’ skills to carry out the works, benefiting the contractors and the local area.”

Jacqui Kell, chief executive at Arch, said: “Events like this are a fantastic opportunity for local trades people and contractors to showcase their skills and register to be part of a high-quality housing development. Arch is passionate about utilising local contractors to carry out work, supporting the local area and boosting the local economy.”

Arch is currently seeking local trades people to register as pre-approved suppliers for a variety of projects. Find out more the following events:

l April 26, 4pm to 6pm, at Wansbeck Workspace, Ashington;

l May 3, 4pm to 6pm, at Blyth Workspace;

l May 18, 4pm to 6pm, at Forways 2 Building, Amble;

l May 31, 4.30pm to 6.30pm, at Northumberland National Park Authority, Hexham;

l June 22, 4pm to 6pm, Berwirk Workspace.

Visit www.archnorthumberland.co.uk/arch-business/business-events or call 01670 528422.