Trainee comes on board at key Arch team

Arch has appointed a trainee surveyor to support the growth and expansion of the commercial team’s portfolio of industrial units, office and retail space.

Danielle Clough has taken on the role within Arch Commercial for a period of 12 months and is working with chartered surveyors and commercial managers based within the team at the Northumberland development company.

As well as supporting Arch Commercial, the work she will carry out will help her in turning the theory learnt at university into practical experience.

She is currently studying a degree in real estate at Northumbria University and has taken a gap year, after completing her second year of the course, to gain some valuable experience.

The qualification focuses on marketing, management and valuation.

Her key roles at Arch are to assist the development of marketing initiatives to promote inquiries to deal with matters relating to landlords and tenants and to undertake valuations, preparing reports and data analysis.

Coun Richard Wearmouth, chairman of Arch, said: “I wish Danielle a successful 12 months with Arch and the best of luck with her degree in real estate.”