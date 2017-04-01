Training specialist to hold open day in Blyth

A training specialist is holding an open day for those interested in a career in renewable energy.

Maersk Training is holding the event in Blyth to highlight its course that helps people achieve the skills and training required for a job in the wind energy sector.

The Level 2 Diploma in Staying Safe in the Wind Industry has been running for two years and seen more than 80 per cent of delegates go into employment upon graduation.

The open day will take place on April 4, at Port Training Services, Quay Road, Blyth, from 11am to 3pm.

Lasting 12 weeks, the course covers all the essential safety skills people need to work in an offshore wind turbine environment.

The Diploma includes an exciting mix of practical and theoretical modules such as working at height, electrical awareness, sea survival, safety passport, confined space, manual handling, and fire awareness, alongside careers advice and guidance and support into finding employment.

Stuart Cameron, managing director of Maersk Training in Newcastle, said: “This Diploma is a fantastic opportunity for anyone who has been struggling to get a foot on the career ladder.

“Not only that, but in an industry which is continuing to grow every year.

“The course is a hands-on, exciting and not for the faint hearted but ultimately rewarding. With the new skills you learn, the possibilities after completion really are endless.”

To find out more or if you are unable to attend, please contact the Education Team at Maersk Training in Newcastle on 0191 270 3220 or email EducationUK@maersktraining.com