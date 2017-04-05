East Coast Mainline disrupted after person is hit by a train

Train services through the region were being delayed yesterday evening after a serious incident on the East Coast Mainline.

The incident happened on a stretch of the route between Newcastle and Morpeth at around 6pm when a person was struck by a train.

It caused delays between King's Cross in London and Edinburgh.

Virgin East Coast told passengers travelling in both directions between the capital and Scotland that they could catch services using the west coast line.

It also reached an agreement with Cross Country services to help people travelling between Doncaster and Edinburgh.