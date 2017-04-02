Trio join Dawn for head shave

A hair-raising way to collect cash for a good cause has been extremely successful.

And a trio of men also joined Dawn Pringle, who was diagnosed with breast cancer after finding a lump on Boxing Day, for the head shave event at The Waterloo in Blyth.

Dawn, Daniel, Ian and Tom before the head shave. Picture by Paul Donaldson.

With great support from family, friends, the team at the pub and Blyth Rugby Club – her son Connor plays for the U14 side – more than £1,500 has been raised so far for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Dawn, who signed up for the charity’s Brave the Shave initiative, said: “After going to my GP to show the lump I found, I was then sent to hospital for a mammogram ultrasound scan followed by biopsies, which confirmed it was cancer.

“I had an operation to remove my lymph nodes as the cancer spread to them and I’m now starting four months of chemotherapy at Wansbeck General Hospital. This will be followed by radiotherapy at the Freeman Hospital in Newcastle.

“My children have been so brave through all of this and the amount of support I’ve had from my friends and family is amazing. I could not have done this without them.

“Although not everyone loses their hair during chemotherapy, I knew there was a good chance, so I thought that it would be a good idea to have my head shaved and raise money for Macmillan.

“The event was a fantastic day and it was an emotional one for me. It was nice to see that so many people were thinking about me and I’m grateful for all the donations.”

She is Blyth born and bred and she raised £942. Her dad, Tom Pringle, collected £271 in donations and he, along with Dawn’s eldest son, Daniel, had their heads shaved as well.

Ian Howard, Blyth RFC U14 head coach, was also part of the group. He has led the club’s fund-raising and £500 has been brought in so far – including £170 from Berwick Rugby Club when the Blyth youngsters travelled north for a cup game.

Daniel Long was in the pub during the event and he decided to join in on the day. He went round the bar with a hat and £50 was added to the total.

The head shaves were carried out by barbers from No.43 in Blyth.

Also in attendance at the event was Steve Davison and his son Cory, a brain tumour survivor.

Steve has organised fund-raising events in recent years and he brought along some prizes for the raffle, including a Newcastle United shirt signed by Alan Shearer.